2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Otto Addo urges fans to back Black Stars ahead of crucial double-header against Sudan

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, held a press conference at the Accra Sports Stadium in preparation for their crucial doubleheader against Sudan.

Facing pressure due to a disappointing start in the qualifiers, Addo emphasized the need for unity and fan support. He expressed hope that supporters would rally behind the team, particularly as they feature many young players.

Acknowledging the fans' frustrations with recent results, he noted that Ghana is currently in third place in Group F, having earned only one point from two matches.



