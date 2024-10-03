2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Playing Sudan in Accra is a huge relief - ExCO member, Dr Randy Abbey

Dr. Randy Abbey

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has emphasized the importance of hosting Sudan in Accra.

His remarks follow the provisional approval granted to the Accra Sports Stadium to accommodate the Falcons for the upcoming Matchday three of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Baba Yara Stadium, which was the sole venue permitted for CAF and FIFA events, lost its certification due to an inadequate playing surface. Dr. Abbey expressed his relief about the stadium's approval during a segment on Metro TV.



