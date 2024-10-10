2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan is the second biggest team in Group F after Ghana – Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Sudan's men's national football team assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, expressed strong confidence in their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The team is set to face Ghana in a double-header this month as part of the AFCON qualifiers for the upcoming tournament in Morocco.

In a press conference held in Ghana prior to the first leg, Osei-Fosu emphasized Sudan's belief in their ability to defeat all opponents in Group F. He identified Sudan as the second strongest team in the group, following Ghana, who are four-time AFCON champions.



Osei-Fosu stated, "Ghana is the top team in the group, but Sudan, having won the AFCON once, also holds significant stature. We are confident in our ability to overcome the other teams. The players' determination and the strategic mind of Kwesi Appiah are key to our success."

The match between Ghana and Sudan is scheduled for Thursday, October 10, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kickoff set for 4 PM.