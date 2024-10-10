Sports

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan is the second biggest team in Group F after Ghana – Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Screenshot 20241010 061351.png Ignatius Osei-Fosu (left) and Kwesi Appiah

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sudan's men's national football team assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, expressed strong confidence in their chances of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The team is set to face Ghana in a double-header this month as part of the AFCON qualifiers for the upcoming tournament in Morocco.

