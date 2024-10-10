2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan will not be lucky again on Monday - Ghana coach Otto Addo assures

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, is optimistic about the Black Stars' chances of winning against Sudan in the upcoming return leg of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

This confidence comes after a goalless draw in the first leg, where the Black Stars displayed improved performance but failed to capitalize on their possession.

In his remarks after the match, Addo, a former player for Ghana in the 2006 World Cup, noted that Sudan was lucky to avoid defeat and is convinced that they will not be as fortunate in the next match.



