2025 AFCON Qualifiers: The state of Baba Yara Stadium is worrying - Samuel Anim Addo

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo has expressed his concerns regarding the deteriorating state of the Baba Yara Stadium.

The stadium, which is the only approved venue for international matches in Ghana, is facing potential issues just weeks before the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola.



Last Thursday, the stadium hosted a large crusade led by William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry. The decision to allow the organizers to set up a stage, and numerous seats directly on the pitch has caused outrage within the football community.



There are fears that such extensive damage could result in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) relocating Ghana’s AFCON qualifier on September 2 to another country. In an interview with Graphic Sports, Mr Addo criticized the National Sports Authority (NSA) for failing to protect the pitch.



Despite repeated appeals from the football community and recent recommendations from Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, the NSA has not implemented best practices for renting out stadiums for non-sporting events, such as political rallies, concerts, and religious gatherings. "It’s a big disappointment," he said.

"This issue of protecting the pitches has been a topic of discussion for a long time, but the National Sports Authority seems unwilling to take the necessary steps to preserve the pitches. As a country, we need to start holding officials accountable to prevent such negligence."



He called on club administrators and the FA to pressure the NSA to establish and enforce a policy for stadium rentals, ensuring proper measures are in place to protect and maintain the playing surfaces, which can be expensive and time-consuming to repair.



"Do we want to be forced to play our home matches in another country because our stadiums are unsuitable for international matches due to the authorities’ neglect?" questioned the president of the premier league side, Young Apostles FC.