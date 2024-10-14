Sports

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: There is future for Black Stars but proper plan is required - Augustine Ahinful

Screenshot 20241014 112143.png Augustine Ahinful

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful believes that the Black Stars still have a promising future, provided there is a well-structured plan in place.

His remarks follow the team's disappointing beginning in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars commenced their qualifying journey with a 1-0 loss to Angola, followed by a 1-1 draw against Niger, and concluded with a goalless result against Sudan in the first leg of their doubleheader, placing them in third position with only two points.

