2025 AFCON Qualifiers: There is future for Black Stars but proper plan is required - Augustine Ahinful

Augustine Ahinful

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Ghana international Augustine Ahinful believes that the Black Stars still have a promising future, provided there is a well-structured plan in place.

His remarks follow the team's disappointing beginning in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars commenced their qualifying journey with a 1-0 loss to Angola, followed by a 1-1 draw against Niger, and concluded with a goalless result against Sudan in the first leg of their doubleheader, placing them in third position with only two points.



Read full article