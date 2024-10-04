Sports

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Thomas Partey expected to lead Black Stars as captain for Sudan matches

Screenshot 20241004 081743.png Thomas Partey

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is poised to lead the Black Stars as captain during their vital 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan.

In the absence of the usual captain, Andre Ayew, who has not been selected for the last four matches by coach Otto Addo, Partey has taken on the captaincy role.

This season, Partey has demonstrated exceptional form for Arsenal, particularly highlighted by his impressive display in their recent UEFA Champions League triumph over PSG.

