2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We are waiting for CAF’s decision after stadia inspection – GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently awaiting the decision from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after their recent evaluation of the Accra and Cape Coast stadiums for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

CAF officials conducted the inspection over the weekend at the request of the Ghana FA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Meanwhile, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which was the venue for Ghana's most recent match against Angola, has been prohibited by CAF due to the substandard condition of its pitch.



