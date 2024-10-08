2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We have better and quality players to beat Sudan - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars coach Otto Addo expresses strong confidence in his team's potential to achieve victory over Sudan in the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana is scheduled to compete against Sudan in both Matchday three and four, with the first match taking place on Thursday, October 10, and the second on October 14 at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya.

The four-time African champions are determined to secure a win following a challenging start to their campaign, which included a 1-0 loss to Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger in their initial matches.



Read full article