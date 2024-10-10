Menu ›
2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We have to show passion, be disciplined defensively to beat Sudan – Ghana coach Otto Addo
Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has outlined the necessary steps for Ghana to secure a victory against Sudan on Thursday, October 10, during Round 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
He emphasized that the team needs to demonstrate significant passion and determination to earn all three points.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Coach Otto Addo also highlighted the importance of defensive discipline for his squad.
