2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We have to show passion, be disciplined defensively to beat Sudan – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has outlined the necessary steps for Ghana to secure a victory against Sudan on Thursday, October 10, during Round 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

He emphasized that the team needs to demonstrate significant passion and determination to earn all three points.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Coach Otto Addo also highlighted the importance of defensive discipline for his squad.



