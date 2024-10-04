2025 AFCON Qualifiers: We will prepare ourselves the possible best against Sudan - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has committed to ensuring that his team is thoroughly prepared for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan.

The senior national team is scheduled to compete against the Falcons in a doubleheader during Matchdays three and four.

Following an unsatisfactory beginning to their qualifying campaign against Angola and Niger, the team is determined to achieve victories against Kwesi Appiah's squad.



