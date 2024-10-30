Sports

2025 AFCON qualifiers: Accra Sports Stadium to host Ghana’s game against Niger

Screenshot 20241030 153815.png Accra Sports Studium

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the Accra Sports Stadium will be the venue for Ghana's matchday 6 qualifier against Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for Monday, November 18, 2024.

