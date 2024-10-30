2025 AFCON qualifiers: Accra Sports Stadium to host Ghana’s game against Niger

The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that the Accra Sports Stadium will be the venue for Ghana's matchday 6 qualifier against Niger in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for Monday, November 18, 2024.

This match comes after the stadium's recent approval for a goalless qualifier against Sudan in October.



Fans are looking forward to this crucial encounter, especially after the Black Stars' disappointing display against Sudan.



Currently, Ghana is in a challenging position, sitting third in Group F with only 2 points, trailing leaders Angola by 10 points and second-placed Sudan by 5 points.

The Black Stars' chances of qualification are slim, as they must win their remaining matches against Niger and Angola while hoping Sudan loses both of their upcoming games.



Sudan, managed by Kwesi Appiah, only needs a single point to secure their qualification. Fans are eager for a strong performance from the team, which has struggled over the past five years.