2025 AFCON qualifiers: Black Stars’ performance against Sudan very disappointing – Shilla Illiasu

Former Ghanaian defender Shilla Illiasu has expressed his disappointment following the Black Stars' poor performance in their 2025 AFCON qualifier against Sudan.

Illiasu criticized the team's lack of drive and tactical execution, labeling the match as below expectations for a squad with Ghana’s history and talent.



He emphasized the need for significant improvements in the team's approach and leadership to revive their chances in the qualifiers.

His comments reflect the growing concern over the Black Stars' chances of securing qualification for the upcoming tournament.