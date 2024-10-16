2025 AFCON qualifiers: ‘I’m happy we’ve put smiles on Sudanese faces – Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah, head coach of the Sudan national football team, expressed his delight after leading Sudan to a 2-0 victory over his former side, Ghana, in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Speaking after the game, Appiah, who once managed the Black Stars, said he was happy to have brought joy to the Sudanese people with the important win.



Appiah noted that the victory was particularly satisfying because of the hard work his team put in, and he acknowledged the significance of the result in Sudan's qualification campaign.



"I’m happy we’ve put smiles on Sudanese faces," he remarked, appreciating the impact this win would have on the morale of the Sudanese people, who have been going through challenging times.

The victory over Ghana boosts Sudan’s chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON, while it further complicates Ghana's road to the tournament.



Appiah's success with Sudan has gained widespread praise, particularly given his history with the Black Stars. His experience and tactical acumen were on full display as Sudan capitalized on their opportunities to secure a memorable win.