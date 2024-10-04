2025 AFCON qualifiers: Injury rules Salis Abdul Samed out of Black Stars squad for Sudan doubleheader

Salis Abdul Samed

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has been excluded from the national team roster for the upcoming doubleheader against Sudan in the qualification rounds for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for later this month.

The 24-year-old has not participated in any matches for his club this season as he continues to recover from an injury.

Samed is still anticipating his debut with Championship team Sunderland, having joined the club on loan from Ligue 1 side RC Lens.



Read full article