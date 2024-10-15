Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

2025 AFCON qualifiers: Jordan Ayew dropped as Otto Addo hands Inaki Williams starting role against Sudan

Screenshot 20241015 125557.png Black Stars

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Inaki Williams will start for Ghana in their important Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan on Tuesday.

Coach Otto Addo has made a key adjustment to the team, inserting the Athletic Bilbao striker into the lineup in place of Jordan Ayew.

This change is intended to enhance the Black Stars' performance as they aim to break a streak of three consecutive winless matches.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet