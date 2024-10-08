2025 AFCON qualifiers: We know the whole country will be supporting us to beat Sudan – Elisha Owusu

Black Stars

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has expressed that the players are acutely aware of the support they receive from the entire nation as they gear up to confront Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The AJ Auxerre player underscored the team's commitment to making the country proud.

With their aspirations of qualifying for Morocco at stake, the Black Stars must not lose any additional points.



