2025 AFCON qualifiers: We know the whole country will be supporting us to beat Sudan – Elisha Owusu

Screenshot 20241008 183848.png Black Stars

Tue, 8 Oct 2024

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has expressed that the players are acutely aware of the support they receive from the entire nation as they gear up to confront Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The AJ Auxerre player underscored the team's commitment to making the country proud.

With their aspirations of qualifying for Morocco at stake, the Black Stars must not lose any additional points.

Source: Ghanasoccernet