The Black Stars of Ghana are set to commence their training camp on September 2 in preparation for the qualifying matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as reported by Footballghana.com.

The senior national team will begin their Group F campaign with matches against Angola and Niger.



The Black Stars will face the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, followed by an away match against Niger on September 9.

Prior to these fixtures, the team will gather in Accra before departing for Kumasi.