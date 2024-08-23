Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Inaki Williams returns to Black Stars squad for Angola, Niger games

Inaki Williams54322 Inaki Williams

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Inaki Williams has been named in the Black Stars squad for the initial two matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live