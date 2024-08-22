2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: Majeed Ashimeru dropped from Black Stars squad for Angola, Niger games?

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has been excluded from the Black Stars squad for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches.

The senior national team is set to face Angola and Niger in their initial two fixtures of Group F next month.



On Tuesday, August 20, Ghanaweb reported that Otto Addo has finalized his squad for these matches.



However, it has been reported that the Anderlecht midfielder will not be part of Otto Addo's selection for the games.



Additionally, Ghanaweb has indicated that there are no players from the Ghana Premier League included in the squad for these encounters.

The Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras at Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, followed by an away match against Niger on September 9.



Otto Addo is anticipated to field a robust team for these two matches as they aim to secure qualification for the tournament scheduled to take place in Morocco next year.



The Black Stars are looking to build on their recent success against Angola and Niger, having achieved consecutive victories against Mali and the Central African Republic during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June of this year.



Under Otto Addo's leadership, the Black Stars are determined to end a 42-year drought for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.