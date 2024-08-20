2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: No Ghana Premier League player in Black Stars squad for Angola, Niger games

No player from the Ghana Premier League has been included in the Black Stars squad for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars are set to commence their qualifying journey with matches against Angola and Niger next month.



Otto Addo, the head coach of the senior national team, has presented his squad to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in preparation for these matches.



While the final squad announcement is still pending, Footballghana.com has confirmed that no players from the Ghana Premier League are part of the selection.



In related news, the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League is slated to begin on September 6, as per the announcement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Black Stars will face the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 5, followed by an away match against Niger on September 9.



Otto Addo is anticipated to field a robust squad for these two encounters, aiming to secure qualification for the tournament scheduled to take place in Morocco next year.



The Black Stars are eager to build on their recent success against Angola and Niger, having achieved consecutive victories over Mali and the Central African Republic during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June of this year.