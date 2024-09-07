2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers: There is still a lot of work to be done - Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah

James Akwasi Appiah

Source: Footballghana

Sudan's head coach, James Akwasi Appiah, commended his team for their strong performance but emphasized the need for further improvement.

Under his guidance, the team achieved a narrow 1-0 victory over Niger in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at Juba Stadium.



Abo Eisa netted the decisive goal, earning the Falcons their first three points.

Following the match, Appiah expressed gratitude to the players for their effort in securing the win but noted that there is still much work ahead with several matches remaining in the group stage.



