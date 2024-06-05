2025 Africa Cup of Nations delayed by six months to start in early 2026

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals will be delayed to early 2026

Source: Apexnewshub

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, initially set for June 2025 in Morocco, will now take place in early 2026.

The decision was made due to a scheduling conflict with the 32-team Club World Cup in the U.S.



Africa will still send four teams to the Club World Cup, with many players expected to participate in both tournaments.

Morocco's plans to showcase its hosting capabilities ahead of the 2030 World Cup will be affected by this change.



Read full article