2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Baba Yara Stadium will be ready for Ghana vs Angola clash – NSA Board Chairman

Baba Yara Sports Stadium 1 Baba Yara Stadium

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Seth Panwum, the Chairman of the Board for the National Sports Authority, has confirmed that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi will be prepared for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Angola.

