

2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Black Stars under pressure to pick six points from Sudan doubleheader

Black Stars23478853.png Black Stars are under pressure to secure a win against Sudan

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's Black Stars face significant pressure to secure victories in their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan in October.

Ghana's Black Stars face significant pressure to secure victories in their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan in October. Achieving wins in both matches is vital for the team for multiple reasons. Currently, the Black Stars are positioned third in Group F of the qualifiers, having earned just one point from two games.



