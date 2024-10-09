2025 Supercoppa Italiana: Dates revealed for Inter, Juventus, Milan and Atalanta

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 22: Simone Inzaghi, Head Coach of FC Internazionale

Source: Football

The schedule, format, and venue for the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana have been officially announced, featuring the four teams: Inter, Milan, Juventus, and Atalanta.

The upcoming Supercoppa Italiana is scheduled for January 2025, with semi-final matches occurring on January 2 and January 3, followed by the final on January 6.

The first match will see Inter face Atalanta on January 2, while Juventus will compete against Milan on January 3.



