2025 Supercoppa Italiana: Dates revealed for Inter, Juventus, Milan and Atalanta

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 22: Simone Inzaghi, Head Coach of FC Internazionale

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: Football

The schedule, format, and venue for the 2025 Supercoppa Italiana have been officially announced, featuring the four teams: Inter, Milan, Juventus, and Atalanta.

The upcoming Supercoppa Italiana is scheduled for January 2025, with semi-final matches occurring on January 2 and January 3, followed by the final on January 6.

The first match will see Inter face Atalanta on January 2, while Juventus will compete against Milan on January 3.

Source: Football