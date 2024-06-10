2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: We are ready for Central African Republic game - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Ghana coach, Otoo Addo expresses faith in his players' preparedness for the upcoming game against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Scheduled to play at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, June 10, Ghana is expecting a tough match.



Speaking to the press on Sunday evening, Addo gave an update on the team's status after their recent win against Mali.

"Despite some injuries, it seems like everyone will be able to train fully today, and I believe all players will be ready for tomorrow," stated the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach.



