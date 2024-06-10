2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: We will not relax against Central African Republic - Otto Addo assures

Otto Addo

Source: BBC

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, has delivered a strong message to his team ahead of their upcoming match against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 10th, at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Despite their recent 2-1 victory over Mali, which earned them six points and placed them third in Group I, Addo emphasizes the need for his players to maintain focus and intensity.

This warning echoes the sentiments expressed by Mohammed Kudus, highlighting the tough challenge that awaits them against CAR.



