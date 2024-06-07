2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Alexander Djiku expresses relief as Ghana secures dramatic 2-1 win over Mali

Alexander Djiku

Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku expressed his gratitude on his official X page after Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Mali in added time in Bamako.

Djiku, who played the entire game, tweeted "Better late than never ❤️???????? To be continued… Thank you for the support ????????", reflecting the team's relief and appreciation following the hard-fought win.



This triumph marked Ghana's return to winning form in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, bouncing back from a mixed start with one win and one loss in their first two matches.

The Black Stars kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.



