2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Almeria midfielder Baba Iddrisu unavailable for Mali, CAR games due to injury

Baba Iddrisu

Source: Footballghana

Baba Iddrisu, the Spain-based midfielder, will miss the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches for the Black Stars due to an injury.

The 26-man squad, led by Otto Addo, does not include Iddrisu.



Notable players like Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and others are part of the team.

Surprisingly, Andre Dede Ayew has been left out despite his good form.



Thomas Partey will captain the team in Iddrisu's absence. Ghana's training camp will start at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Thursday.



