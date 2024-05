The Black Stars team is set to face Mali on June 4

Source: Footballghana

The Ghana FA has confirmed that the Black Stars will begin preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers by opening camp in Accra on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

They will then travel to Mali on Tuesday, June 4, for the first of two matches in Group I.

The team is aiming to improve their performance after a win and a loss in their initial matches.



Read full article