2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars in need of six points from Mali, CAR games to get back on track

The Black Stars team is set to face Mali on June 4

Source: Footballghana

The Black Stars are in desperate need of six points from their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Head coach Otto Addo has announced a 26-man squad for these crucial matches.



The team will first face Mali on June 6, 2024, at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako.

This match is part of the third round of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be held in Canada and the USA.



