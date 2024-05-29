2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars open camp in Accra on Thursday

Black Stars, will start their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali

Source: Footballghana

The Ghanaian national football team, known as the Black Stars, will start their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central Africa Republic on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The training will take place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.



A total of twenty-six players have been selected for these crucial matches and are expected to report to the training camp tomorrow.

During a press conference held on Wednesday morning, the Ghana coach revealed the squad for the upcoming games.



Read full article