2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Defender Daniel Amartey among 9 Black Stars players out of upcoming games due to injury

Daniel Amartey

Source: Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey, the Ghana international, will not be joining the Black Stars squad for the upcoming matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Daniel Amartey, the Ghana international, will not be joining the Black Stars squad for the upcoming matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Coach Otto Addo has excluded nine key players from the squad due to injuries.





Read full article