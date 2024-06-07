Menu ›
2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana's fighting spirit shines in dramatic 2-1 win over Mali, says coach Otto Addo
Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana
Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, commended his team's resilience in their 2-1 victory over Mali.
Late goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew secured the win, marking Ghana's second victory in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.
Addo highlighted the challenging start but praised the team's improvement in the second half, particularly Fatawu's impactful pressing towards the end of the game.
