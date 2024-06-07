2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana's fighting spirit shines in dramatic 2-1 win over Mali, says coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, commended his team's resilience in their 2-1 victory over Mali.

Late goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew secured the win, marking Ghana's second victory in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers.

Addo highlighted the challenging start but praised the team's improvement in the second half, particularly Fatawu's impactful pressing towards the end of the game.



Read full article