2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Ghana to host Central African Republic game at Baba Yara

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the upcoming match between Ghana and the Central African Republic in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 14, the GFA stated that the match will be held in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 19.00 Hrs.



This announcement comes as a relief, as there were concerns that Ghana might have to find an alternative venue for the match.

Previously, a CAF inspection team had expressed dissatisfaction with the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, prompting Ghana to address the issues raised or risk losing approval to use the venue for CAF international matches.



However, with the recent confirmation from the Ghana FA, it appears that all necessary improvements have been made, and the match will proceed as scheduled in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.