Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Otto Addo aims to continue mini-revival ahead of CAR game

78 Men And 77 Women Competed For The Scandinavian Mixed Title Otto Addo

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is focused on sustaining the team's recent positive performance ahead of their upcoming match against the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars had a mixed start in Group I, securing a win against Madagascar but facing a defeat against Comoros.

Despite this, they managed to bounce back with a 2-1 victory over Mali, thanks to goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana