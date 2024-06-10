2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Otto Addo aims to continue mini-revival ahead of CAR game

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is focused on sustaining the team's recent positive performance ahead of their upcoming match against the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars had a mixed start in Group I, securing a win against Madagascar but facing a defeat against Comoros.

Despite this, they managed to bounce back with a 2-1 victory over Mali, thanks to goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew.



