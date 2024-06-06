2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Otto Addo to field strong squad against Mali

Black Stars gears up to face Mali

Source: Footballghana

The Ghana national team, known as the Black Stars, is preparing for a crucial match against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Otto Addo is ready to deploy a strong lineup for the game, set to be held at the Stade 26 Mars in Bamako tonight.



Following rigorous training sessions, the players are in good spirits and eager to face Mali. Leading the team will be Arsenal's Thomas Partey, expected to play a pivotal role in securing victory.

Ghana finds itself in a challenging position in Group I, with only one win in their first two matches. Despite starting with a 1-0 win against Madagascar, they suffered a setback with a 1-0 loss to Comoros.



