2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Six Right to Dream Academy graduates in Black Stars squad for Mali, Central African Republic games
Thu, 30 May 2024 Source: Footballghana
Six graduates from the Right to Dream Academy have been selected to play for the Ghana squad in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches. The players, including Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, and Kamaldeen Sulemana, have been congratulated by the academy for their achievement.
