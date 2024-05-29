2026 World Cup: ‘Mali game will be difficult’ – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has acknowledged the challenging nature of the upcoming game against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After announcing his 26-man squad for the matches against Mali and the Central African Republic, Addo expressed his awareness of the difficulty they will face.



Ghana's qualifying campaign began with a narrow 1-0 victory over Madagascar, followed by a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in the second group game.

Currently sitting fourth in Group I with three points, Ghana trails leaders Comoros by three points.



