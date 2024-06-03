2026 World Cup Qualifiers: All 26 players invited report for training ahead of Mali and CAR clash

Otto Addo has the full complement of his squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana coach Otto Addo has all 26 players present for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The team completed Day Three of training at the Accra Sports Stadium, with preparations continuing before their departure to Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The Black Stars aim to recover from their loss to Comoros and refocus their qualifying campaign with a strong performance in Mali.



