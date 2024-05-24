2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Central African Republic announce squad for Ghana clash

Central African Republic national team pose ahead of the second leg of the 2023

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Central African Republic has revealed their lineup for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Coach Raoul Savoy has selected a 24-man squad, featuring Olympique Marseille's Geoffrey Kondogbia and former Hearts of Oak striker Yassan Ouatching.



The match will take place in Kumasi on June 10, following Ghana's game against Mali in Bamako.

With one win and one loss in the qualifiers, the Black Stars aim to secure a victory at home against CAR.



Before they clash with Ghana, the Central African Republic will also face Chad on June 5.



