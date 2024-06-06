2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana coach Otto Addo seeks victory in first competitive game against Mali

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Ghana coach Otto Addo is looking to kick off his second spell with the Black Stars on a high note as they face Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The match will take place at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako at 7 pm.

Otto Addo took over from Chris Hughton in March after a disappointing performance at the 2023 AFCON tournament.



