2026 World Cup Qualifiers: I have the experience to lead Black Stars - Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Source: Footballghana

Thomas Partey, the midfielder for Black Stars, is prepared to utilize his experience in order to support the team's young players as they prepare for a crucial match against Mali.

Ghana is set to play against Mali in Bamako tonight for their third game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Black Stars are in need of a victory against Mali to stay in the running for a spot in the World Cup.

With one win and one loss so far, Ghana currently sits in 5th place in the standings with three points after facing off against Madagascar and Comoros.



Read full article