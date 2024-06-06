2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Tunisia edge past Equatorial Guinea to maintain perfect start

Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea

Source: Footballghana

Tunisia secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in Tunis to maintain their perfect start in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Mohamed Ali Ben Ramadan's 82nd-minute penalty was the deciding factor in the tightly contested Group H match at the Hammadi Al-Aqrabi Stadium, allowing the Carthage Eagles to claim their third consecutive win.



Despite Equatorial Guinea's dominance for large parts of the game, Tunisia's experience shone through, helping them secure all three points and solidify their position at the top of the group standings.

The visitors came close to earning their first points of the campaign but were ultimately thwarted by Ben Ramadan's composed spot-kick.



