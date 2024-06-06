2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We have quality to shock Mali - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, is optimistic about his team's abilities as they prepare to face Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Ghana will play against the Eagles at the Stade du 26 Mars, with only one point separating the two teams.



A victory for the Black Stars could see them move to the top of Group I, despite having only secured three points from their first two matches.

Despite Ghana's recent struggles, Addo believes that his team is ready to compete for a win against Mali. He expressed satisfaction with how well the players have grasped the team's playing style.



