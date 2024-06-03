Menu ›
Sports
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We have the quality to get the needed results against Mali - GFA boss Kurt Okraku tells Black Stars
Mon, 3 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana
Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, is confident that the Black Stars possess the necessary quality to outperform their Malian counterparts.
Despite recent doubts from football fans, Okraku expressed his belief in the team's abilities during a training session at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.
He emphasized that with their confidence and skill, they can deliver a strong performance and achieve the desired result in the upcoming match against Mali.
