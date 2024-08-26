2026 World Cup qualifiers: It’s difficult to compare current Ghana squad to Qatar 2022 team - Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, expressed that drawing comparisons between his current roster aiming for qualification for the 2026 World Cup and the team he led to the previous World Cup in Qatar is quite challenging.

Having previously served as a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, Addo took the helm of a Ghanaian squad that was the youngest at the 2022 World Cup before stepping down and later returning for a second term.



In discussing the potential for comparison between his current team and the one that participated in Qatar, Addo remarked to FIFA, “It is quite difficult to juxtapose the two squads. While many players from the previous World Cup have returned, approximately half of the current team did not participate. Thus, it constitutes a different group. We had the youngest squad in Qatar, but the current team is even younger, and we are focused on building towards the next World Cup. Making these decisions has been challenging, and it would have been even more difficult next year to integrate new players.”



“We have initiated this process from the outset to ensure we can develop over the next two years. Our primary goal is to qualify, which will be a formidable task, but I am willing to take the risk of providing them with the experience of World Cup qualification. However, we must first focus on our own preparations, as we will face tough matches, and we also need to qualify for the AFCON. We were previously at a disadvantage, but we are now in a more favorable position.”



In his initial two competitive matches in March, the Black Stars secured victories against the Central African Republic and Mali, leveling their points with Comoros.

Addo further emphasized that the current team has significant room for improvement.



“I believe there is much to enhance; we have numerous young players who require experience. It is not appropriate to compare this squad to that of 2014, which included established players like Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, and Kwadwo Asamoah, who were regulars in the Champions League for prestigious clubs such as Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Real Madrid.”



“This current squad has the potential to reach that level, but they are not there yet, and I am committed to assisting them in their development. They have time on their side due to their youth, and I remain hopeful for their progress.”