2026 World Cup qualifiers: Jordan Ayew equals and surpass his brother Andre Ayew’s Black Stars goal tally

Jordan Ayew

Source: Footballghana

Jordan Ayew has now matched and exceeded his older brother, Andre Dede Ayew's goal count for the Black Stars by scoring three times against Central African Republic during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Crystal Palace forward netted a penalty, a header, and a tap-in as Ghana faced off against Central African Republic on Monday, June 10th.

These goals brought his total to 25 since his debut in September 2010, surpassing Andre's 24 goals in 114 appearances since his debut in August 2007.



