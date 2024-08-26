2026 World Cup qualifiers: Telling Sudan players how it feels to play at the tournament motivating them to qualify - Kwesi Appiah

The head coach of Sudan, Kwesi Appiah, expressed that his players are highly motivated to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, inspired by his own experiences coaching at the tournament.

Kwesi Appiah successfully guided Ghana to qualify for the 2014 World Cup by overcoming Egypt in a two-legged playoff, achieving a remarkable aggregate score of 7-3.



This achievement marked Ghana's third consecutive appearance in the World Cup, with Appiah becoming the first Ghanaian coach to lead the team to this prestigious event.



During the tournament, Ghana was placed in a formidable Group G, competing against Germany, Portugal, and the USA.

The team drew their opening match against the USA but suffered defeats to Germany and Portugal, ultimately finishing last in their group with a total of one point.



“They inquire about the atmosphere of the competition and whether it differs from what is portrayed on television. I assure them that I have complete faith in their ability to qualify for the World Cup. This belief motivates them to strive in every match,” he stated to FIFA.



In the CAF Group B standings for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Sudan currently leads with 10 points from 4 matches (3 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses), followed closely by Senegal with 8 points (2 wins, 2 draws).