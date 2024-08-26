Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Telling Sudan players how it feels to play at the tournament motivating them to qualify - Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah 336632 Kwesi Appiah

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of Sudan, Kwesi Appiah, expressed that his players are highly motivated to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, inspired by his own experiences coaching at the tournament.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live